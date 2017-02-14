Police search for suspects after alleged ATM theft leads to chase across Maryland, D.C. lines

- Police have recovered what appears to be an automatic teller machine that was abandoned along a Prince George's County highway after an early morning theft and pursuit that crossed over Maryland and D.C. lines.

The incident is believed to have started at a gas station on Annapolis Road where several suspects stole an ATM machine. A police pursuit began shortly after the theft around 5 a.m. along westbound Route 50 in the Cheverly area. The pursuit moved into parts of Northeast and Southeast D.C., then back into Maryland in the Capitol Heights area.

#ATM theft suspects bailed out of this van at #Washington Natl Cemetery; inset cu of chains on ground. @fox5dc pic.twitter.com/upVsKDwhmM — Melanie Alnwick (@fox5melanie) February 14, 2017

Officers believe the ATM was abandoned in the area a Route 410 and Route 50 . They then believe three people bailed out of the vehicle somewhere on Suitland Road near the D.C. and Prince George's County line.

None of the suspects are in custody at this time. It is not known if any of the suspects are armed.