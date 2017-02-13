Deaths in Accokeek, Upper Marlboro prompt police investigations

- Two death investigations are being investigated Monday in Prince George's County.

Police say a homicide occurred just before 8 a.m. in 3300 block of St Marys View Road in Accokeek. Officers responding to a call for gunshots found a male dead with wounds to the upper body. The victim has not been identified at this time.

About a half hour later in Upper Marlboro, police say a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on the 5000 block of Brown Station Road. Police say the striking vehicle remained on the scene.

It does not appear that the two are related. Investigations into both are continuing.