Man killed outside school where students relocated due to beg bugs attend

- A man was shot and killed outside of Ferebee-Hope Elementary School in southeast D.C. Sunday.

The shooting happened just before 10:30 p.m. in 600 block of Condon Terrace. Police have not identified the victim at this time. No suspects or motives have been identified.

Ferebee-Hope is currently housing students from Savoy Elementary School who were relocated due to a bed bug and rodent problems.

Ferebee-Hope will be open on Monday on its usual schedule.