SafeTrack Surge #12 runs until February 28

WASHINGTON - Monday is the first weekday that rail commuters will be impacted by the latest SafeTrack Surge which affects the Blue Line.
Surge #12 began on February 11 and will run through February 28 and will result in an around-the-clock shutdown of the tracks between Rosslyn and Pentagon stations.
Here are the details:
SafeTrack Surge 12: Blue Line | Rosslyn to Pentagon (DETAILS ONLINE)
SafeTrack Surge 12 is underway. No Blue Line train service. https://t.co/rEGS3XGdfi for additional service details. #wmata— Metrorail Info (@Metrorailinfo) February 13, 2017
- Blue Line trains will be replaced by Yellow Rush+ service running at all times between Franconia-Springfield and Greenbelt
- No trains will run between Rosslyn and Pentagon
- Arlington Cemetery Station will be closed
On weekdays:
- No Blue Line trains will be in service
- In Virginia, use Yellow Rush+ and transfer at L'Enfant Plaza to continue your trip.
- In Maryland, use Silver Line instead.
- Yellow Rush+ trains will run all day between Franconia-Springfield & Greenbelt
- Arlington Cemetery Station will be closed (free shuttle buses will run between Pentagon & Arlington Cemetery)
Train frequency during rush hours:
- Yellow Line runs every 8 minutes between Huntington & Mt Vernon Sq
- Yellow Rush+ runs every 8 minutes between Franconia-Springfield & Greenbelt
- Green Line runs every 8 minutes between Branch Ave & Greenbelt
- During midday and evening hours, Yellow Line and Yellow Rush+ trains will run every 12 minutes on each line (every 6 minutes at stations normally served by both Yellow and Blue lines)
- Blue Line customers in Virginia should consider alternate travel options during this surge
- Expect crowding on all Yellow Line trains between DC and Virginia
- Orange and Silver lines will operate normally
- After 9 p.m. all trains will operate every 20 minutes
Weekend train frequencies may change to coordinate with other planned track work on the Metrorail system. Weekend service information is posted in the Alerts & Advisories section
BROCHURES AND MAPS
Map of full service impacts
Parking availability
Surge 12 brochure
Surge 12 detailed bus information
Arlington shuttle bus stop map
Pentagon shuttle bus stop map
TRAVEL ALTERNATIVES
Fairfax County SafeTrack Page - Resources for commuters in Fairfax County during Metro's continuing track work
Arlington County SafeTrack Page - Know your options for Metro's SafeTrack plan in Arlington
Arlington Transportation Partners - Transportation resources for Arlington County commuters, residents and visitors to help plan for SafeTrack
Prince William County SafeTrack Page - Potomac and Rappahanock Transportation Commission (PRTC) plans during Metro's SafeTrack program
- Blue Line customers in Virginia, use Yellow or Yellow Rush+ and transfer at L'Enfant Plaza to continue your trip.
- Blue Line customers in Maryland, use Silver Line instead.
- Limited free shuttle buses between Pentagon and Arlington Cemetery every 15 minutes until 7 p.m.
- Customers should consider Virginia Railway Express Fredericksburg Line for travel between Franconia-Springfield, King St-Old Town or Crystal City and downtown DC.
- Customers should consider Metroway express bus service or Arlington Transit (ART) routes 42, 43 as an alternative to the Blue Line.
BUS
- Limited free shuttle buses will operate between Pentagon and Arlington Cemetery every 15 minutes weekdays from 5 a.m. - 7 p.m. and weekends from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. (weekday timetable/weekend timetable)
- ART 43 will operate every 10 minutes during weekday rush hours between Crystal City and the Rosslyn-Courthouse area; every 20 minutes during midday, evenings and weekends.
- ART 42 will operate weekdays every 18 minutes during rush hours between Pentagon, Virginia Square, Clarendon, Courthouse and Ballston.
- Fairfax Connector will operate weekday rush hour supplemental express service every 20 minutes between Vienna and Pentagon.
7Y - Pentagon - Farragut Square
10B Braddock Rd - Ballston
10A Huntington - Braddock Rd - Pentagon
10E Huntington - Pentagon
16X Pentagon - Federal Triangle
17A, 17G Pentagon - George Mason University
22A, 22C Pentagon - Ballston
25B Van Dorn St. - Ballston-MU
28A King St-Old Town Tysons Corner
29K King St-Old Town - George Mason University
29N King St-Old Town - Braddock Rd - Vienna
Metroway
Express service between Braddock Rd Metro and Pentagon City Metro
Arlington Transit
ART 43 Courthouse – Rosslyn – Crystal City
- Blue Line alternative for getting between Crystal City and the Rosslyn-Courthouse area.
- Bus service every 10 minutes during rush hours with limited stops and every 20 minutes during midday, evenings and weekends.
ART 42 Ballston - Pentagon (Pentagon City on weekends)
- Weekday service between the Ballston and Pentagon Metro stations with stops at Virginia Square, Clarendon, Courthouse Road and the Department of Human Services. Bus service every 18 minutes during rush hours.
Supplemental weekday rush hour express service between Vienna and Pentagon
Approximately every 20 minutes between 5:40 a.m. and 8:10 a.m.
Approximately every 20 minutes between 3:20 p.m. and 6:20 p.m.
Route 306 Pentagon - George Mason University
Route 401 Franconia-Springfield - Tysons West Park
Route 494 Franconia-Springfield - Tysons Spring Hill
AT3, AT4 Braddock Rd - Pentagon
Potomac and Rappahanock Transportation Commission (PRTC)
These accommodations will be in place only during this phase of SafeTrack:
- On the Prince William Metro Direct route:
- The trip that normally goes out of service at Franconia-Springfield at 9 a.m. weekdays will operate to the PRTC Transit Center, departing the Metro station at 9 a.m.
- The 7:45 p.m. weekday trip will depart the Franconia-Springfield Metro Station at 7:55 p.m.
- The 10:40 p.m. weekday trip – the last trip of the night – will depart the Metro station at 10:55 p.m.
- The 10:35 p.m. Saturday trip – the last trip of the night – will depart the Metro station at 10:50 p.m.
- Prince William County residents may want to ride one of the many PRTC OmniRide buses to the Pentagon, Crystal City or Rosslyn-Ballston and transfer to Metrobus, Arlington Transit bus or Alexandria DASH bus.
- Those who travel mid-day should consider PRTC’s Dale City – Washington OmniRide MX-1 trip, which leaves PRTC at 10:53 a.m. and picks up passengers at the Route 123/ I-95 Commuter Lot before traveling straight to multiple destinations in downtown D.C.
- Passengers who use Metro to travel to Alexandria or South Arlington may want to consider these options:
- Catch a Virginia Railway Express train at Franconia-Springfield and ride to King Street or Crystal City;
- Ride a Lake Ridge – Mark Center OmniRide bus or a Dale City – Mark Center OmniRide bus and transfer at the Mark Center to a Metrobus or the Alexandria DASH bus.
Commuters seeking an alternative to Metrorail can register with PRTC’s free OmniMatch program, which helps residents find carpools and vanpools.
Note: Potomac Mills Mall has temporarily increased the number of spaces set aside for commuter parking to assist commuters during SafeTrack.
COMMUTER RAIL
For customers traveling from Franconia-Springfield, King St-Old Town or Crystal City consider taking the Virginia Railway Express (VRE) Fredericksburg Line to L’Enfant Plaza or Union Station
BIKE
Capital Bikeshare - A bike transit service of the departments of transportation in the District of Columbia, Arlington County, the City of Alexandria and Montgomery County
- As an alternative to regular membership options (starting at $8/day), CaBi is offering a flat $2 fare for single trips under 30 minutes.
Washington Area Bicyclist Association - Tips and directions on the best bike routes along the Yellow Line corridor in Virginia.
Fairfax County Bike Connections - Bike connections from Fairfax County around the SafeTrack Surge zones.
CARPOOLS, VANPOOLS & OTHER RESOURCES
Commuter Connections - Provides commute options to get to work and get you home in an unexpected emergency. Among many services, it offers ridematching for carpools and vanpools and administers the Guaranteed Ride Home program.
Carshare Alexandria! - A partnership between the City of Alexandria and carsharing services.
Van Start/Van Save - The Local Motion Van Start program for vanpools that have the City of Alexandria as their destination.
Fairfax County Ride Sources - The RideSources program provides commuters with free ridesharing information, including ridematching assistance to form or join carpools or vanpools.
Vanpool Alliance - A public-private partnership to support vanpool riders and providers in Northern Virginia.
OmniMatch - Commuters in Prince William County seeking an alternative to Metrorail can register with PRTC’s free OmniMatch program, which helps residents find carpools and vanpools.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
If you have any questions or need assistance planning your trip, please call Metro Customer Service at (202) 637-7000.