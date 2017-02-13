SafeTrack Surge #12 runs until February 28

- Monday is the first weekday that rail commuters will be impacted by the latest SafeTrack Surge which affects the Blue Line.

Surge #12 began on February 11 and will run through February 28 and will result in an around-the-clock shutdown of the tracks between Rosslyn and Pentagon stations.

Here are the details:

SafeTrack Surge 12: Blue Line | Rosslyn to Pentagon (DETAILS ONLINE)

- Blue Line trains will be replaced by Yellow Rush+ service running at all times between Franconia-Springfield and Greenbelt

- No trains will run between Rosslyn and Pentagon

- Arlington Cemetery Station will be closed

On weekdays:



No Blue Line trains will be in service In Virginia, use Yellow Rush+ and transfer at L'Enfant Plaza to continue your trip. In Maryland, use Silver Line instead.



Yellow Rush+ trains will run all day between Franconia-Springfield & Greenbelt

Arlington Cemetery Station will be closed (free shuttle buses will run between Pentagon & Arlington Cemetery)

Train frequency during rush hours:

Yellow Line runs every 8 minutes between Huntington & Mt Vernon Sq

Yellow Rush+ runs every 8 minutes between Franconia-Springfield & Greenbelt

Green Line runs every 8 minutes between Branch Ave & Greenbelt

During midday and evening hours, Yellow Line and Yellow Rush+ trains will run every 12 minutes on each line (every 6 minutes at stations normally served by both Yellow and Blue lines)

Blue Line customers in Virginia should consider alternate travel options during this surge

Expect crowding on all Yellow Line trains between DC and Virginia

Orange and Silver lines will operate normally

After 9 p.m. all trains will operate every 20 minutes

Weekend train frequencies may change to coordinate with other planned track work on the Metrorail system. Weekend service information is posted in the Alerts & Advisories section

TRAVEL ALTERNATIVES

Fairfax County SafeTrack Page - Resources for commuters in Fairfax County during Metro's continuing track work

Arlington County SafeTrack Page - Know your options for Metro's SafeTrack plan in Arlington

Arlington Transportation Partners - Transportation resources for Arlington County commuters, residents and visitors to help plan for SafeTrack

Prince William County SafeTrack Page - Potomac and Rappahanock Transportation Commission (PRTC) plans during Metro's SafeTrack program

Blue Line customers in Virginia, use Yellow or Yellow Rush+ and transfer at L'Enfant Plaza to continue your trip.

Blue Line customers in Maryland, use Silver Line instead.

Limited free shuttle buses between Pentagon and Arlington Cemetery every 15 minutes until 7 p.m.

Customers should consider Virginia Railway Express Fredericksburg Line for travel between Franconia-Springfield, King St-Old Town or Crystal City and downtown DC.

Customers should consider Metroway express bus service or Arlington Transit (ART) routes 42, 43 as an alternative to the Blue Line.

BUS

Limited free shuttle buses will operate between Pentagon and Arlington Cemetery every 15 minutes weekdays from 5 a.m. - 7 p.m. and weekends from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. (weekday timetable/weekend timetable)

ART 43 will operate every 10 minutes during weekday rush hours between Crystal City and the Rosslyn-Courthouse area; every 20 minutes during midday, evenings and weekends.

ART 42 will operate weekdays every 18 minutes during rush hours between Pentagon, Virginia Square, Clarendon, Courthouse and Ballston.

Fairfax Connector will operate weekday rush hour supplemental express service every 20 minutes between Vienna and Pentagon.

Metrobus

7Y - Pentagon - Farragut Square

10B Braddock Rd - Ballston

10A Huntington - Braddock Rd - Pentagon

10E Huntington - Pentagon

16X Pentagon - Federal Triangle

17A, 17G Pentagon - George Mason University

22A, 22C Pentagon - Ballston

25B Van Dorn St. - Ballston-MU

28A King St-Old Town Tysons Corner

29K King St-Old Town - George Mason University

29N King St-Old Town - Braddock Rd - Vienna

Metroway

Express service between Braddock Rd Metro and Pentagon City Metro

Arlington Transit

ART 43 Courthouse – Rosslyn – Crystal City

Blue Line alternative for getting between Crystal City and the Rosslyn-Courthouse area.

Bus service every 10 minutes during rush hours with limited stops and every 20 minutes during midday, evenings and weekends.

ART 42 Ballston - Pentagon (Pentagon City on weekends)

Weekday service between the Ballston and Pentagon Metro stations with stops at Virginia Square, Clarendon, Courthouse Road and the Department of Human Services. Bus service every 18 minutes during rush hours.

Fairfax Connector

Supplemental weekday rush hour express service between Vienna and Pentagon

Approximately every 20 minutes between 5:40 a.m. and 8:10 a.m.

Approximately every 20 minutes between 3:20 p.m. and 6:20 p.m.

Route 306 Pentagon - George Mason University

Route 401 Franconia-Springfield - Tysons West Park

Route 494 Franconia-Springfield - Tysons Spring Hill

Alexandria DASH

AT3, AT4 Braddock Rd - Pentagon

Potomac and Rappahanock Transportation Commission (PRTC)

These accommodations will be in place only during this phase of SafeTrack:

On the Prince William Metro Direct route:

Commuters seeking an alternative to Metrorail can register with PRTC’s free OmniMatch program, which helps residents find carpools and vanpools.

Note: Potomac Mills Mall has temporarily increased the number of spaces set aside for commuter parking to assist commuters during SafeTrack.

COMMUTER RAIL

For customers traveling from Franconia-Springfield, King St-Old Town or Crystal City consider taking the Virginia Railway Express (VRE) Fredericksburg Line to L’Enfant Plaza or Union Station

BIKE Capital Bikeshare - A bike transit service of the departments of transportation in the District of Columbia, Arlington County, the City of Alexandria and Montgomery County As an alternative to regular membership options (starting at $8/day), CaBi is offering a flat $2 fare for single trips under 30 minutes. Washington Area Bicyclist Association - Tips and directions on the best bike routes along the Yellow Line corridor in Virginia. Fairfax County Bike Connections - Bike connections from Fairfax County around the SafeTrack Surge zones. CARPOOLS, VANPOOLS & OTHER RESOURCES

Commuter Connections - Provides commute options to get to work and get you home in an unexpected emergency. Among many services, it offers ridematching for carpools and vanpools and administers the Guaranteed Ride Home program.

Carshare Alexandria! - A partnership between the City of Alexandria and carsharing services.

Van Start/Van Save - The Local Motion Van Start program for vanpools that have the City of Alexandria as their destination.

Fairfax County Ride Sources - The RideSources program provides commuters with free ridesharing information, including ridematching assistance to form or join carpools or vanpools.

Vanpool Alliance - A public-private partnership to support vanpool riders and providers in Northern Virginia.

OmniMatch - Commuters in Prince William County seeking an alternative to Metrorail can register with PRTC’s free OmniMatch program, which helps residents find carpools and vanpools.



ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

If you have any questions or need assistance planning your trip, please call Metro Customer Service at (202) 637-7000.