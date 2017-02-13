Police search for missing 14-year-old boy last seen in Northeast DC

WASHINGTON - D.C. Police are looking for a missing teenager last seen on Wednesday of last week.
14-year old Miguel Escobar was last seen in the 1200 block of Holbrook Terrace in northeast.
Police say the young man was last seen wearing a black sweater, khaki pants, and red and black shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call 202-727-9099.
Critical missing 14 YO Miguel Escobar, H/M, 5-6, 150, from 1200 block of Holbrook Terrace. Call MPD at 202-727-9099 if found. pic.twitter.com/81JqdDSRdE— DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) February 13, 2017