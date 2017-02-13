Police search for missing 14-year-old boy last seen in Northeast DC

WASHINGTON - D.C. Police are looking for a missing teenager last seen on Wednesday of last week.

14-year old Miguel Escobar was last seen in the 1200 block of Holbrook Terrace in northeast.

Police say the young man was last seen wearing a black sweater, khaki pants, and red and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 202-727-9099.

 

 

