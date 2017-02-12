Missing Virginia teen, baby found safe

- Fairfax County Police say a missing teen and her 5-month-old baby were found safe Saturday night.

Lizzy Rivera Colindres, 16, and her son, Aidan, were first reported missing on January 15, after last being seen at their home on Rhoden Court in Springfield.

Police initially believed that Lizzy left voluntarily with her baby’s father, 18-year-old Jose Ivan Castillo Rivas. But later said that “new information suggests she and the baby might be in danger and left home out of fear of him."

Colindres and her son returned home Saturday night shortly before midnight, and officials say both she and Aidan were in good health.

Police say they will continue to work with the family and provide assistance as needed.