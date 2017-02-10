2 victims taken to the hospital after DC house fire

- Officials from DC Fire and EMS say two people were taken to the hospital Friday morning after a large house fire in Northeast.

WFD 700 blk MD Ave N.E. Fire showing 1st floor and basement all visible fire in the basement and first floor knocked 2 victims removed pic.twitter.com/lVrvVkPTqg — Rescue3 (@DCFDRescue3) February 10, 2017

The fire erupted in a row house in the 700 block of Maryland Avenue in Northeast and was reported on Twitter just before 5:30 a.m.

Md. Ave fire knocked down other than hotspots. No additional victims at this point. Fire was in basement, both floors & attic. pic.twitter.com/HpFA0tMFo6 — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) February 10, 2017

DC Fire and EMS officials say that one of the victims was found outside the home in the front yard, and the other was rescued from the home's basement. They are both listed as being in critical condition.

Update Md. Ave NE. 2 victims enroute to hospital. 1 found in front yard and 2nd rescued from basement. Fire basement and both floors. pic.twitter.com/SbzdFXfgZ8 — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) February 10, 2017

This story is developing. Stay with FOX5DC.com for the latest.