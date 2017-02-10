2 victims taken to the hospital after DC house fire

By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted:Feb 10 2017 05:42AM EST

Updated:Feb 10 2017 06:11AM EST

WASHINGTON - Officials from DC Fire and EMS say two people were taken to the hospital Friday morning after a large house fire in Northeast.

The fire erupted in a row house in the 700 block of Maryland Avenue in Northeast and was reported on Twitter just before 5:30 a.m.

DC Fire and EMS officials say that one of the victims was found outside the home in the front yard, and the other was rescued from the home's basement. They are both listed as being in critical condition. 

