Police stop 2 suicide attempts within minutes on GWB

NEW YORK (AP) - Port Authority police officers are credited with preventing two suicides in a 15-minute period on the George Washington Bridge.

Officers spotted a man standing on a walkway by the bridge's New York tower at around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday. They talked him out of jumping and had him taken for a psychiatric exam.

The Daily News says the officers then got a report from police in Fort Lee, New Jersey, that a young woman was heading to the bridge to kill herself. They found her on a walkway in the center of the bridge, grabbed her and put her in an ambulance.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.