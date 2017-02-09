Where to get the best deals on National Pizza Day

February 9 is National Pizza Day and there are plenty of ways to score great deals on your favorite pie!

Dominos

  • One large three-topping pizza for $7.99
  • Two large two-topping pizzas with stuffed cheesy bread for $25.99
  • Medium 2-Topping Handmade Pan Pizzas $8.99.XL 1 Topping Brooklyn Style Pizza $12.99

Hungry Howie's

  • One large pizza with up to three toppings for just $7.99

Papa John’s

  • 50 percent off regular price pizzas
  • 40 percent off all online orders
  • Extra large three topping Pizza for $10

Papa Murphy’s

  • Online Only! $2 off any large pizza 
  • All meat large pizza for $9
  • Online Only! $3 off any family size pizza
  • Heart Shaped Pizzas for $8
     

Peter Piper Pizza

  • Large specialty pizza for $12.99.
  • Free drink with an adult lunch buffet

 

