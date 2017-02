Prince George's County Schools celebrate record-high graduation rates [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Prince George’s County Schools celebrate record-high graduation rates News Prince George’s County Schools celebrate record-high graduation rates Prince George's County is celebrating record-high graduation rates by making surprise visits to schools throughout the area.

School leaders packed a bus Wednesday morning to make special visits to schools with a 90 percent (or higher!) graduation rate.

Chief Executive Officer of Prince George's County Public Schools, Dr. Kevin M. Maxwell joined the team on the bus and celebrated at Eleanor Roosevelt High School – a member of the 90 percent club.