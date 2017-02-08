Police: Person of interest in girlfriend's death in custody

- (AP) -- Baltimore police say a man considered a person of interest in the killing of his girlfriend is now in custody.

Police said in a statement that they arrested Marco Holmes on Wednesday on a violation of probation warrant. They say Holmes is not charged with any crimes related to the disappearance or death of 20-year-old Tonja (TAHN-jay) Chadwick. Police say their investigation is continuing.

Police say Chadwick's body was found at Gwynns Falls Park last week. Police believe she was killed in her apartment and her body was taken to the park.

Chadwick was last seen alive Jan. 28 dropping off her 4-year-old son. Her family reported her missing two days later.

