Mother expected to make plea in birthday cake beating death

Oriana Garcia
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

Oriana Garcia

Jacob Barajas
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

Jacob Barajas

Robert Wilson
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

Robert Wilson

Oriana Garcia
Jacob Barajas
Robert Wilson

Posted:Feb 08 2017 06:50AM EST

Updated:Feb 08 2017 07:07AM EST

HAGERSTOWN, Md. - (AP) -- Prosecutors say they expect to strike a plea deal with a Maryland woman whose 9-year-old son was fatally beaten over a missing piece of birthday cake.

Washington County Assistant State's Attorney Gina Cirincion (seh-RIN'-see-ohn) says she anticipates that 27-year-old Oriana Garcia will plead guilty Wednesday to first-degree child abuse resulting in death.

Defense attorney David Harbin declined to speak publicly about plea negotiations.

Garcia also is charged with second-degree murder in the July 2015 death of Jack Garcia. Her boyfriend Robert Wilson is serving 30 years for second-degree murder, and her brother Jacob Barajas is awaiting sentencing for first-degree child abuse.

Police say Garcia allowed the men to abuse her son as punishment for stealing, and that she sent away an ambulance as he lay dying.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

 

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

More Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories