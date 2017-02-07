Residents of DC's Southwest Waterfront neighborhood say new Metro trains causing vibrations [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Metro News Residents of DC’s Southwest Waterfront neighborhood say new Metro trains causing vibrations Residents in D.C.'s Southwest Waterfront neighborhood say Metro trains are causing vibrations that are shaking and rattling their homes.

Groups representing the residents say they want the transit system to dispatch engineers to investigate and see if the vibrations re damaging their properties.

Most residents say the vibrations began following the addition of Metro’s new 7000 series railcars to the Green Line.

Last year, residents of D.C.'s Petworth neighborhood in the northwest also blamed rumbling and vibrations on the new railcars.