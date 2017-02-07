Potential for record setting temperatures as highs approach 70 degrees; snow possible Thursday

- There is a potential for record setting temperatures Tuesday with a high of 70 degrees expected.

In fact, FOX 5's Tucker Barnes says the region hasn't had a 70 degree February day since 2012 and that we're likely to shatter the day's previous record of 64 degrees.

Mild temperatures began the day along with a few rain showers. Some showers later into the day are possible. Partly sunny skies are expected.

Spring-like temperatures today give way to a cold front Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Barnes says there is the potential for winter-weather with rain transitioning to snow during this time. Some models, he says, show heavy snow before the system moves out of the area by later Thursday morning.

Temperatures during on Thursday are expected to be in the 40s - so even with snow, Barnes says, it may not be cold enough for it to stick.

