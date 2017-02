Dozens of recent robberies, thefts reported in Northwest DC [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Dozens of recent robberies, thefts reported in Northwest DC News Dozens of recent robberies, thefts reported in Northwest DC Police are tracking dozens of recent robberies and thefts in an area of upper northwest D.C.

According to crime reports, there have been nearly 35 thefts and robberies in the area in just the last five days.

Victims include a couple who was robbed at gunpoint while getting their young kids out of the car in Friendship Heights.