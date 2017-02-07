Increased patrols after children report suspicious drivers in Arlington area

- Police are increasing patrols in the Arlington area after they say a young girl and two young boys reported two separate incidents involving suspicious drivers.

The first incident happened around 4:30 p.m. on January 31st in the area of 15th Street N. at N. Stafford Street. An 11-year-old girl told officers she was walking in the area when the driver of a red minivan followed her until she fled to a friend’s house. The girl said the vehicle sped off. She described the driver as a white male with a short beard wearing a plaid shirt and an Irish snap cap.

A second incident happened around 6 p.m. on February 2nd in the area of 13th Street N. at N. Nelson Street. Two middle school-aged boys told officers a black sedan followed them and blocked their path as they walked. The boys ran home and the car sped off. They described the driver as a white male, approximately 35 years old, with a short black beard.

Arlington County Police ask anyone with information to call 703-558-2222 or 866-411-TIPS (8477).