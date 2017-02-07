Increased patrols after children report suspicious drivers in Arlington area

Increased patrols after children report suspicious drivers in Arlington area
Increased patrols after children report suspicious drivers in Arlington area
By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted:Feb 07 2017 08:15AM EST

Updated:Feb 07 2017 08:15AM EST

ARLINGTON, Va. - Police are increasing patrols in the Arlington area after they say a young girl and two young boys reported two separate incidents involving suspicious drivers.

The first incident happened around 4:30 p.m. on January 31st in the area of 15th Street N. at N. Stafford Street. An 11-year-old girl told officers she was walking in the area when the driver of a red minivan followed her until she fled to a friend’s house. The girl said the vehicle sped off. She described the driver as a white male with a short beard wearing a plaid shirt and an Irish snap cap.

A second incident happened around 6 p.m. on February 2nd in the area of 13th Street N. at N. Nelson Street. Two middle school-aged boys told officers a black sedan followed them and blocked their path as they walked. The boys ran home and the car sped off. They described the driver as a white male, approximately 35 years old, with a short black beard.

Arlington County Police ask anyone with information to call 703-558-2222 or 866-411-TIPS (8477).

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

More Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories