Car full of propane tanks parked in front of ICE headquarters prompts investigation

- A vehicle containing propane tanks prompted road closures and a police investigation after officers found it parked in front of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement building in Southwest D.C.

The investigation began around 5 a.m. on 12th Street, just south of D Street, when officers found a small, orange colored vehicle, with several propane tanks in the back seat.

12th Street was closed for about two hours while Homeland Security and other law enforcement agencies investigated.

FOX 5's Bob Barnard spoke with the driver of the vehicle who told him that he was transporting the propane tanks to a food truck he operated.

It is unclear if the driver faces any charges; however, it appeared the vehicle had received a parking ticket.

The scene was cleared around 7 a.m.