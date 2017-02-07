Man found shot dead on Northeast DC street

WASHINGTON - Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Northeast D.C.
Officers say a man was found dead just before 2 a.m. Tuesday on the 1500 block of Irving Street.
At this time, police have no suspects or motives in the shooting.
