Fire on Alabama Avenue causes traffic problems in Southeast DC

- A dwelling fire in D.C. is causing traffic delays in the Southeast.

The fire happened at a structure on Alabama Avenue near Naylor Road.

Investigators believe the building was vacant. No injuries were reported.

Officials say roads in the immediate area will be closed. Bus routes will be rerouted until emergency crews clear the scene.

The cause of the fire is unknown.