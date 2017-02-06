17-year-old shot, killed in Northeast DC

WASHINGTON - A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed overnight in Northeast D.C.
The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Sunday night in the unit block of Anacostia Road.
Police have no suspects or motives at this time. The investigation is continuing.
