Family and friends remembering man killed in District Heights News Family and friends remembering man killed in District Heights Family and friends are remembering a 20-year-old man shot and killed inside a District Heights gas station Monday. Several dozen people gathered for a vigil for Carrington Daye, Jr. Saturday evening outside the BP gas station where he died on Walters Lane and Pennsylvania Ave.

"Everyone who came in contact with him enjoyed his smile," said Kyona Morris, the victim's mother. "He was the person who would quickly befriend someone, and once he befriended you, he would always be there for you, no matter what."

Police say they believe there was an ongoing dispute between Daye and the alleged shooter, 18-year-old Stephon Robinson. Robinson was later arrested and is charged with both first and second-degree murder.





Daye's mother says she doesn't know what the dispute was about.

She says this kind of violence, especially between young African American men, needs to stop. She says she feels for the suspect's family too.

"His mother's going to have to deal with her son being locked up, and I'm going to have to deal with burying my son," Morris said. "So I hold no animosity toward anyone."

She says she hopes action will be taken to prevent future violence at the gas station.

FOX 5 found that there have been at least six people shot, four of them fatally, in and around the gas station in the last three years.