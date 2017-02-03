Judge hears challenge to Trump's travel ban

- (AP) -- A judge will hear arguments on a lawsuit challenging aspects of President Donald Trump's travel ban.

Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring, a Democrat, is seeking to join the lawsuit and broaden its scope. When it was first filed, it focused primarily on lawful permanent residents -- commonly known as green-card holders -- who were affected by the ban. Herring's motion indicates he would seek protections for those on student and work visas and those with refugee status as well.

Friday's hearing may also provide an update on the status of two Yemeni brothers at the heart of the lawsuit. The brothers say they were wrongfully denied entry despite holding green cards. Pretrial motions indicate the government has reached some sort of agreement about the brothers' status.

