Sarah Silverman calls for military to overthrow President Trump

(FOX NEWS) - Sarah Silverman has called for a military coup against President Donald Trump.
The comedian posted in all-capital letters Wednesday night to her nearly 10 million followers to "wake up & join the resistance."
She added, "Once the military is w us fascists get overthrown. Mad king & his handlers go bye bye."
WAKE UP & JOIN THE RESISTANCE. ONCE THE MILITARY IS W US FASCISTS GET OVERTHROWN. MAD KING & HIS HANDLERS GO BYE BYE❤❤❤❤ https://t.co/Y2WZbL012A— Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) February 2, 2017
Silverman tweeted amid the violent riots that broke out in Berkeley, California, over Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulos' now-canceled speech at UC Berkeley.
