Large fire continues to burn at Fairfax County Recycling Center

Firefighters continue to battle a two alarm blaze at the Fairfax County Recycling and Disposal Center on Furnace Road in Lorton.

The fire started around 11:30 p.m. Thursday. At one time, a three-story pile of trash was burning.

No injuries have been reported at this time.