Teens who defaced black school ordered to learn about racism

- (AP) -- Five teens have been ordered to learn lessons about racial and religious discrimination after they spray-painted racist graffiti on a 19th century schoolhouse that served black children during the segregation era in northern Virginia.

News media report that the boys, all 16 or 17, must visit the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum and write reports on books written by black, Jewish and Afghan authors.

Prosecutors don't think the vandalism of the former Ashburn Colored School last fall was racially motivated. Three of the teens are minorities.

The graffiti included swastikas and references to "white power."

The teens also must write a research paper on hate speech and listen to an interview with a former student of the one-room schoolhouse where African-American children were taught up until the 1950s.

