- Police have arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting at a gas station in District Heights.

18-year-old Stephon Robinson faces multiple charges including first and second degree murder.

Investigators say Robinson shot and killed 20-year-old Carrington Daye, Jr. around 4:40 p.m. on January 30th at the gas station in the 3200 block of Walters Lane.

Detectives believe the shooting stemmed from an ongoing dispute between the suspect and victim.