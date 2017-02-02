New video shows suspect in Georgetown student kidnapping

- New video released by police shows say a man they say kidnapped a Georgetown University student and tried to force him to withdraw money from ATMs.

D.C. Police say the man pulled the victim into a vehicle around 3:20 p.m. on Thursday, January 26 in the 3400 block of O Street in the Northwest.

Once the victim was in the car, police say several attempts to force him to withdraw money from automated teller machines were made. Police say the suspect also tried to coerce the victim into making large purchases at retail locations, both in the District and in Maryland.

Officers say the alleged kidnapper and the victim are known to have been in the 4500 and 5400 blocks of Wisconsin Avenue.

The alleged kidnapper fled in his vehicle after all of the transactions were declined. The victim was not injured.

The suspect is described as white male, in his late 30’s to 40’s, 5-foot-9-inches to 6-foot tall. He has a medium build, dark colored hair, and a dark colored mustache and beard.

He was last seen wearing a black suit, black shirt, gray tie, and black shoes.

His vehicle is described as a light gray or silver colored sport-utility vehicle or a crossover style four-door. The make and model are unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 202-727-9099.