Police say homeowner shot alleged burglar during break-in attempt

- Police say a homeowner shot a man who broke into his home in Anne Arundel County.

The incident happened around 8 a.m. on the 100 block of Mullen Lane in Lothian, Maryland.

Investigators say a husband and wife were inside of their home when a man, believed to be in his 30s, barged into the home. The couple confronted the alleged burglar and tried to push him out of the house.

The husband used his handgun to shoot the alleged burglar, who then picked up a piece of metal. A second shot, that struck the alleged burglar in the head, was fired.

The man fled the area and was captured a short time later by police. He were transported to Shock Trauma in Baltimore.

The incident is still being investigated.