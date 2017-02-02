19-year-old woman injured in shooting near Leisure World of Maryland

- Police say a man is in custody after a woman was shot and wounded in an incident near the grounds of a popular Maryland retirement community.

The shooting happened around 9 a.m. inside of an apartment near Leisure World of Maryland in the 3330 block of North Leisure World Boulevard.

Police believe a 22-year-old man shot a 19-year-old woman inside of an apartment at the location. Officers say the two knew each other.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.