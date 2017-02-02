19-year-old woman injured in shooting near Leisure World of Maryland

Leisure World of Maryland
Leisure World of Maryland
By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted:Feb 02 2017 09:50AM EST

Updated:Feb 02 2017 12:04PM EST

SILVER SPRING, Md. - Police say a man is in custody after a woman was shot and wounded in an incident near the grounds of a popular Maryland retirement community.

The shooting happened around 9 a.m. inside of an apartment near Leisure World of Maryland in the 3330 block of North Leisure World Boulevard.

Police believe a 22-year-old man shot a 19-year-old woman inside of an apartment at the location. Officers say the two knew each other.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

More Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories