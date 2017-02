DC's stuffed groundhog Potomac Phil says more winter; 6 more months of political gridlock [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Potomac Phil News DC's stuffed groundhog Potomac Phil says more winter; 6 more months of political gridlock D.C.'s stuffed groundhog, Potomac Phil, is calling for an extended winter and six more months of political gridlock.

Like his Pennsylvania counterpart, Punxsutawney Phil, Potomac Phil's handlers say the furry (stuffed) rodent has "predicted" six more weeks of winter after seeing his shadow.

In addition to his appearance, Potomac Phil gave his political predictions for 2016.