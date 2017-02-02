Arrests made in Silver Spring CVS armed robbery; unclear if connected to other pharmacy robberies

- It is unclear if an early morning armed robbery at a Montgomery County drug store is linked to a string of recent robberies targeting pharmacies.

Police say the latest robbery happened around 4 a.m. at the CVS in the 12300 block of Georgia Avenue in Silver Spring. Police were quickly called to the scene and were able to make four arrests.

It is not known if the subjects in this latest incident are connected to several robberies at CVS and Rite Aid stores in Montgomery County over the past two weeks.

Several of these robberies occurred on January 26th at two separate CVS stores in Bethesda and a Rite Aid in Silver Spring.

Police do not believe a robbery that occurred at a Hillandale CVS on January 20 was connected to the others.