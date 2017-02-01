Inmates take guards hostage at Delaware prison

- There's a dangerous hostage situation going on at a maximum security prison in Delaware.

The Associated Press reports prison guards have been taken hostage by inmates and now all state prisons are on lockdown.

The Delaware Department of Correction just put out this statement:

“Department of Correction Response Teams and the Delaware State Police are on scene responding to a hostage situation at James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna.

“Department of Correction will release additional information as it is appropriate.”

Union president Geoff Klopp reported hearing three to five correctional officers have been taken hostage and inmates have control of the building. Klopp is with the Correctional Officers Association of Delaware.

The James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna is the state's maximum security facility.

Earlier, a DOC spokeswoman said only that an emergency situation was reported at the Smyrna prison, late Wednesday morning. The facility was placed on lockdown, as were all prisons in the state. That's according to DOC policy.

Jayme Gravell did describe the situation as an isolated incident, and added there was no threat to the public. She said firefighters were called to the scene after reports of smoke and were being held on standby.

