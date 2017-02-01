Ollie the bobcat still missing, says National Zoo

- National Zoo officials are still searching for a missing bobcat who escaped from its enclosure Monday.

At a press conference on Wednesday, officials said Ollie, the 25-pound female bobcat, was still missing and that no sightings had been made overnight.

The Zoo said that they will stop searching the nearby neighborhoods of Woodley Park and Cleveland Park on Wednesday. They said no sightings were made overnight.

While no bobcats are known to live in Rock Creek Park, which surrounds the zoo, bobcats are native to much of North America and its mid-Atlantic region. The park, run by the National Park Service, occupies more than 1,700 acres of the nation's capital.

Bobcats are not known to be aggressive toward humans. However, the animal could be tempted by house cats or small dogs that are left alone outside, Zoo staff said.