Car smashes into Prince George's County house

- Police are investigating after a vehicle crashed into the basement level of a home in Prince George's County.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. in the 6600 block of Cipriano Road in the Lanham-Seabrook area.

An 88-year-old man who lives in the home was sleeping on the couch in the basement at the time of the crash. He was uninjured and told FOX 5 that since 1971, five vehicles have crashed into the house.

The driver of the car was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

The cause of the accident is being investigated.