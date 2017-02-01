Fines for driving too slow in left lane proposed in Virginia

- Driving too slow in the left lane in Virginia might soon cost you money.

A new bill in Virginia's House of Delegates would penalize motorists $250 if they block the "fast lane."

Currently, there is no penalty for driving slow in the "fast lane," although slow-moving drivers are expected to stay to the right.

Virginia Democrats Delegate Kaye Kory and Senator Scott Surovell are working together on the bill which has advanced to the final vote.

Maryland laws are similar to Virginia's in that slow driving motorists are expected to keep to the right, however, no fines are currently on he books if they are in the "fast lanes."