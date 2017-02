4 shot in Southeast DC; police on the lookout for dark colored sedan

- Four people are recovering from non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in southeast D.C.

The shootings happened around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 2900 block of MLK Jr. Avenue.

Police have no motives for the shooting at this time.

There is a lookout for a dark colored sedan, but no other information on the suspect.