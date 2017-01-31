A Virginia teenager shot and killed a 545 pound hog that charged at him.



17 year old Jake Breeden says on January 21, he heard a strange noise outside his Lignum, VA house.



When he walked out to investigate, he saw a huge hog coming towards him. So, he pulled out his shotgun and shot the animal.



The Virginia Dept of Game and Inland Fisheries is trying to determine where the animal came from. They say hogs in the wild normally do not get a big as this hog did. So, they are concerned that someone is purposely overfeeding animals for hunting purposes.



The USDA took a genetic sample of this hog, they will compare it a database to try to figure out where the hog came from.



A good website for information about wild hogs is at: https://www.dgif.virginia.gov/wildlife/feral-hogs/

