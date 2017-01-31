Missing bobcat prompts some DC schools to take precautions

- Officials at D.C. Public Schools are taking extras precautions following the escape of a bobcat from her enclosure at the National Zoo Monday.

School officials say that thirteen schools in Ward 3 were placed on alert status Tuesday. Students at those schools will not have outdoor recess while on alert.

The schools are:

- Lafayette

- Deal

- Hardy

- Hearst

- Key

- Eaton

- Janney

- Mann

- Stoddert

- Wilson

- Oyster-Adams

- West

Officials say the bobcat known as Ollie, who was reported missing Monday, poses no threat to humans. Officials believe she likely climbed through an opening in the mesh net that encloses her habitat.

The 25-pound bobcat was born in the wild and is believed to be about 7 years old. Bobcats look a lot like house cats, only bigger and with short, stubby tails. They are native to North America, including the mid-Atlantic region.

On Tuesday, zoo officials said they were actively searching the neighborhoods surrounding the zoo after receiving phone calls indicating Ollie may be in the area.

The Zoo cautions that anyone who sees the bobcat should not approach her. Instead, if you see Ollie, you should immediately call (202) 633-7362.