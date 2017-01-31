Missing bobcat still on the loose; 'posting' on social media

- Ollie, the female bobcat missing from the Smithsonian's National Zoo in D.C., still hasn’t been found – but that hasn’t stopped her from posting about her adventures on social media.

Well, we know it’s really not Ollie, but a Twitter user created an account called, DCBobCat, and is having some fun with the situation.

Since going missing, DCBobCat has posted about trying to catch a ride with Uber, dining in Dupont Circle, and visiting the MGM National Harbor casino.

What are the odds of me getting caught before the end of the day? Guess I could bet on my own capture @MGMNatlHarbor — DCBobCat (@EscapedDCBobcat) January 30, 2017

DCBobCat also checked in with the San Diego Zoo to see if they had any openings!

#DougMyers @sandiegozoo I'm looking to relocate...can you guarantee my safety and a better climate in San Diego? #EscapedDCBobCat — DCBobCat (@EscapedDCBobcat) January 30, 2017

The fleeing feline chimed in on current events and summed it up perfectly with an afternoon tweet that read, "For the record I am approachable. But some days I'm just grouchy."

The Zoo cautions that anyone who sees the bobcat should not approach her. Instead, if you see Ollie, you should immediately call (202) 633-7362.

The Zoo says there is no imminent danger to guests or the general public. Bobcats are not known to be aggressive to humans, but her escape could pose a threat to birds or small pets.

Zoo staff also acknowledges that there is a chance she may never been found.