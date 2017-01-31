Trump blasts Democratic lawmakers on Twitter following his firing of Yates

- President Donald Trump blasted Democratic lawmakers Tuesday morning on Twitter, a day after he fired Acting Attorney General Sally Yates for questioning his immigration ban.

"Nancy Pelosi and Fake Tears Chuck Schumer held a rally at the steps of The Supreme Court and mic did not work," Trump tweeted. "(a mess)-just like Dem party!"

Trump accused Yates of betrayal and insubordination after she publicly questioned the constitutionality of his controversial refugee and immigration ban and refused to defend it in court.

He also chided Democrats for delaying his delaying Cabinet confirmations. "When will the Democrats give us our Attorney General and rest of Cabinet!" he posted on Twitter. "They should be ashamed of themselves! No wonder D.C. doesn't work!"

Sen. Jeff Sessions, Trump's pick for attorney general, will almost certainly defend the policy once he's sworn in. He's expected to be confirmed Tuesday by the Senate Judiciary Committee and could be approved within days by the full Senate.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.