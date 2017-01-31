Sessions once asked Yates about AG's responsibility to say 'no' to a president

- FoxNews.com

President Trump's selection for attorney general once questioned Sally Yates during a confirmation hearing in 2015 about whether the role of an attorney general was simply follow marching orders from the sitting president.

"If the views the president wants to execute is unlawful, should the attorney general or deputy attorney general say no?" Sessions asked.

"Senator, I believe the attorney general or the deputy attorney general has the obligation to follow the law and the Consitution and to give their independent legal advice to the president," she responded.

Trump relieved acting Attorney General Yates of her duties Monday night after she directed Justice Department attorneys not to defend Trump's controversial executive refugee and immigration ban.

