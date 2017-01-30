Rasmussen: 57 percent support Trump's refugee ban

- According to a new poll conducted by Rasmussen Reports, more than half of likely voters polled support President Donald Trump's ban on refugees from seven countries entering the United States.

On Friday, President Trump signed an executive order which imposes a temporary, 90-day ban on entries into the U.S. from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen. General refugee admissions to the U.S. are also banned for 120 days, and the admission of Syrian refugees is suspended indefinitely.

In a poll released by Rasmussen Reports on Monday, 57 percent of those polled said they favor a temporary halt on refugees from the seven countries mentioned above until the federal government improves its ability to screen out potential terrorists. Thirty-three percent of those polled said they opposed the actions, and 10 percent were undecided.

When asked their opinion on a temporary block prohibiting residents of the seven countries from entering the United States until the U.S. government improves its abiltiy to screen for likely terrorists, 56 percent said they were in favor. Thirty-two percent said they opposed the temporary ban, and 11 percent were undecided.

According to Rasmussen Reports, the survey was conducted late last week, and prior to the protests that took place around the country over the weekend.

Click here for a full report on the survey.