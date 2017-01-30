Police: 3 victims killed in restaurant shooting identified [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Blue Sunday Bar & Grill News Police: 3 victims killed in restaurant shooting identified Police have identified the three employees they say were shot and killed by a co-worker over the weekend at a Prince George's County restaurant.

- Police have identified the three employees they say were shot and killed by a co-worker over the weekend at a Prince George's County restaurant.

Officers say 46-year-old Sherwood Morgan, a manager at the restaurant, and 27-year-old Jin Chen and 28-year-old Xue Zou, both investors in the business, were gunned down while working at the Blue Sunday Bar & Grill in Bowie at around 2:15 a.m. on Sunday.

At a press conference, Prince George's Police Chief Henry Stawinski, told reporters that surveillance video helped them quickly identify 40-year-old Karlief Moye, a bartender at the restaurant, as the suspect. Stawinski said video showed Moye shooting the three inside of the business. Two of the victims died at the scene and the third later died at a local hospital.

Police say, following the shooting, Moye fled the restaurant and made his way to a wooded area in Silver Spring where he shot himself two times as they tried to apprehend him. Moye survived his self-inflicted gunshots and remains hospitalized at time.

The incident appears to be a case of workplace violence as a result of a dispute between the employee, the manager, and the investors. Stawinski said there were no warning signs that problems existed prior to the shooting. He said that police are working with the State Attorney's Office on what charges are appropriate.