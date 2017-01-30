Police: Motorist killed in accident after woman fled attempted stop

- Police say a motorist was killed after being struck by the driver of a vehicle who refused to pull over during an early morning attempted traffic stop.

The incident happened on eastbound Route 100 near Snowden River Parkway in Columbia, Maryland around 1 a.m. Monday.

Officers say 18-year-old Natalia Diaz-Valle was speeding when a trooper attempted to pull her over. Diaz-Valle sped off and exited onto Route 103, authorities say, where she ran a red light and struck a vehicle that was exiting a fast-food restaurant.

The driver of that vehicle, 26-year-old Biik Chong was pronounced dead after being transported to Shock Trauma. A passenger in the vehicle that was struck was also transported to Shock Trauma where they remain.

Diaz-Valle and a passenger were both hospitalized and taken into police custody following their release.

Police say speed and alcohol may have been contributing factors