Ex-school aide Deonte Carraway enters guilty plea in child porn case

- A former Prince George's County elementary school volunteer who is facing more than a dozen charges of sexual exploiting minors has pleaded guilty.

23-year-old Deonte Carraway entered the plea at a hearing Monday in federal court in Greenbelt. FOX 5's Bob Barnard said Carraway was dressed in an orange jumpsuit and answered mostly, "Yes, ma'am."

Carraway was charged with 15 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor to produce child pornography. Prosecutors say Carraway abused or recorded children performing sexual acts at Judge Sylvania W. Woods Elementary School or at the Glenarden Community Center where he ran a youth choir.

According to indictments, Carraway also recorded children performing sexual acts inside their homes.

Carraway also faces 270 child abuse and porn charges. He faces 15 to 30 years in prison, Barnard reported. More time may be possible depending on if the judge in the case decides to have Carraway serve his sentences consecutively or concurrently. By having pleaded guilty, Carraway may have spared some of the victim, many of which are very young, the need to appear in court.

FOX 5’s Marina Marraco met with Carraway in February of last year in jail following his arrest. Marraco said he was very candid and told her he did participate in the filming and directing of some of these videos.

Marraco said that when Carraway was asked if he understood the severity of his charges and the possibility of facing the rest of his life in prison, he began to break down and cry. He said he understood what he did was wrong and was sorry, but he claims he never sexually interacted with these children physically and was only watching them from behind the camera.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.