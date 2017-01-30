Trump says only 109 detained following travel ban

Trump says only 109 detained following travel ban
By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted:Jan 30 2017 07:26AM EST

Updated:Jan 30 2017 07:30AM EST

WASHINGTON - President Trump tweeted early Monday in response to the travel ban put into place over the weekend.

He said:

"Only 109 people out of 325,000 were detained and held for questioning. Big problems at airports were caused by Delta computer outage, protesters and the tears of Senator Schumer. Secretary Kelly said that all is going well with very few problems. MAKE AMERICA SAFE AGAIN!"

 

 

 

 

 

 

