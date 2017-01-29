Suspect in double homicide injured by apparent self-inflicted gunshot wounds

- The suspect in a double homicide in Bowie was recovering Sunday after being injured by two apparent self-inflicted gunshot wounds.

40-year-old Karlief Moye is accused of shooting three people at the Blue Sunday Bar & Grill at around 2:15 a.m. Sunday. Two of the victims dies of their injuries and a third was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. All of the victims and suspects are employees of the restaurant.

Investigators found Moye in Silver Spring late Sunday morning. At around 11:30 a.m., as investigators were canvassing the area around the suspect's home, they saw him running into a wooded area of the Northwest Branch Park. Officials say Moye shot himself twice in the woods and is being treated at a local hospital.

The initial incident in the city of Bowie appears to be a case of workplace violence as a result of a dispute between employees.

The Prince George's County Police Department's Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.

