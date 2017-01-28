Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe speaks about Pres. Donald Trump's ban on immigrants

By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted:Jan 28 2017 05:00PM EST

Updated:Jan 28 2017 05:55PM EST

DULLES, Va. - Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe was at Dulles International Airport Saturday, where he criticized President Donald Trump's recent executive action that bans certain immigrants and refugees.

McAuliffe told the press that the executive action would "breed hatred toward our nation" and "toward Americans around the globe."

"We believe in vetting, and we believe in strong vetting," Gov. McAuliffe said. "But you have taken vetting to a new extreme." 

The governor then went on to say that "this is not the United States of America that we know," concluding that "we here in Virginia are open and welcoming to everybody." 

His speech came among growing fallout from President Trump's immigration crackdown as U.S. legal permanent residents and visa-holders from seven Muslim-majority countries who had left the United States found they could not return for 90 days.

