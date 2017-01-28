FedEx stands up for driver seen stopping flag-burners

- FedEx is backing a driver in Iowa who stopped flag-burning protesters from desecrating American flags in a confrontation caught on video that went viral, according to reports. Many on Twitter were calling him a hero.

(WATCH BELOW: WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS STRONG LANGUAGE)

Happening now: a confrontation on the ped mall as people burn an American flag as protest. pic.twitter.com/aPkMdls6oQ — Stephen GruberMiller (@sgrubermiller) January 26, 2017

The Iowa City Press-Citizen reported Friday the video showed Matt Uhrin in a FedEx uniform scuffling with a small group of protesters on a pedestrian mall in Iowa City on Thursday.

They were setting several American flags on fire to protest racial and social injustice, as well as U.S. imperialism, until the FedEx driver swooped in with a fire extinguisher to put out the flames.

He ended up saving two from being burned, and a heated exchange ensued, with the driver storming off with one of the flags.

His actions prompted praise on Twitter and led FedEx to issue a statement saying that Uhrin remains an employee and there were no plans to change his status, Fox & Friends reported Saturday.

I will only use Federal Express now. THANK YOU, FED EX MAN! https://t.co/ZYTWJ8szdk — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) January 27, 2017

The video of the .@FedEx guy preventing those "protesters" from burning a flag is the best thing I've seen in a while. Hope he gets promoted — Kyle Burnett (@kyleburn26) January 27, 2017

@AnnCoulter @sgrubermiller I love how 1 Fedex guy took on a whole group of cowards. Don't like our flag then get the hell out! — Rita Sullivan (@RitaSullivan6) January 27, 2017

An online petition Friday demanded that FedEx not fire Uhrin, the paper reported.

