Down to two: A look at who President Trump might tap for the Supreme Court

Reliably conservative. Personable and engaging. A sharp legal mind.

The benchmarks President Trump is weighing for his Supreme Court nominee is now down to two leading contenders, according to sources close to the selection process.

Both are white males and federal appeals court judges appointed by President George W. Bush: Neil Gorsuch from Denver and Thomas Hardiman who has chambers in Pittsburgh.

A few other judges remain officially in the mix, but linger on the rims, as an intensified two-week selection process moves to a dramatic finish.

"I have made my decision pretty much in my mind, yes," Trump told Fox News' Sean Hannity. "That's subject to change at the last moment, but I think this will be a great choice."

Trump reiterated the name will be revealed Thursday, but sources say the president has privately kept one person in mind for some time. He has met with at least three candidates to replace the late Antonin Scalia, whose seat on the high court has been vacant nearly a year.

Continue reading on FOXNews.com.